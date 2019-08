UPPER SANDUSKY — An Upper Sandusky woman was injured in a one-car accident Thursday afternoon on County Highway 55, southeast of the city, the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office reported. According to the sheriff’s office, Tammy L. Conley, 56, of Upper Sandusky, was driving a 2004 Chrysler Sebring east on County Highway 55 at 3 p.m. […]