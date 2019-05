VANLUE — Vanlue High School will hold a ceremony for its nine graduates at 7 p.m. Saturday in the auditorium. The valedictorian is Bethany Smith and Paige Marshall is the salutatorian. The graduates are Alexander Ray Dahms, Austin James Desgranges, Paige Mae Kay Marshall, Riley Alan Okuley, Braydon James Saltzman, Justin Colt Sampson, Bethany Jean […]