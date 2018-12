Doe Paoro will bring soulful, piano-driven pop to the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts’ Roy and Marcia Armes Hall on Dec. 14 from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tickets for the Live@Armes show are $15 to $25 and can be purchased at the Marathon Center box office, 200 W. Main Cross St., from 11 a.m. […]