A dysfunctional family reunion is in store at Fort Findlay Playhouse when “Daddy’s Dyin’: Who’s Got the Will?” hits the stage from Feb. 7 to 10 and Feb. 15 to 17. Showtimes are 5 p.m. on Sundays and 8 p.m. all other dates. Tickets go on sale Monday and cost $12 with a $1.50 service […]