The “softhearted crooner,” the “sulking serenader,” and the “sad clown with the golden voice.” All are monikers for Puddles the clown. Deemed “Pagliacci by the way of Pee-Wee Herman and David Lynch” by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Puddles — the alter ego of singer Mike Geier — uses his baritone voice and hauntingly emotive songs to […]