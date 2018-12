Fort Findlay Playhouse will dive into playwright Joseph Kesselring’s dark comedy about a homicidal family when “Arsenic and Old Lace” hits the stage Dec. 6 to 9 and Dec. 14 to 16. Showtimes are 5 p.m. on Sundays and 8 p.m. all other dates. Tickets are on sale for $12, with a $1.50 service charge […]