Jay Owenhouse and his family return to Findlay with “Dare to Believe,” which brings illusions, tigers and storytelling to the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts’ Donnell Theater on Friday, Jan. 25. Tickets for the two-hour 7:30 p.m. show come in three tiers: Tier 3 is $29; tier 2 is $39; and tier 1’s VIP […]