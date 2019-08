Western fanatics and history enthusiasts alike can enjoy antiques, crafts, live music and more at Ghost Town’s Summer Crafts and Antiques Festival. Held Saturday, Aug. 24, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 25, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., entertainment includes a climbing wall, laser gun shootout and performances by Western actors. […]