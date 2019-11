Drag entertainers will come together for WALK, a show-stopping event supporting local LGBTQ+ and recovery groups, from 7:30-11:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1050 Interstate Drive West. The show will be hosted by Candi, Wantsome?, aka local recovery and LGBTQ+ advocate and speaker Ben Hippensteel. The show will also feature performances […]