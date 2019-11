Was it Mrs. Peacock, in the library, with the knife? Professor Plum, in the study, with the revolver? Or was it someone else entirely? Find out whodunnit when the Findlay High School Creative and Performing Arts presents “Clue: On Stage” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, and Saturday, Nov. 16, in R.L. Heminger Auditorium at […]