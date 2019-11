By JIM MAURER STAFF WRITER UPPER SANDUSKY — Wyandot County voters on Tuesday approved a 1-mill, five-year additional levy for the county’s Council on Aging programs by a vote of 2,287 to 1,204. The new tax will generate $565,905 a year, according to Wyandot County Auditor George “Bill” Kitzler. A property owner with a $100,000 […]