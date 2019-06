Ottawa-Glandorf’s Kaitlyn Yoder, a senior pitcher, earned second-team honors and Emma Ellerbrock was a third-team pick in the 2019 all-Western Buckeye League softball selections. O-G junior Erica Annesser received honorable mention all-WBL recognition for the Titans, who went 4-5 in league play and finished sixth in the standings. Celina’s Maddy Luebke was the WBL Player […]