BLUFFTON — Bluffton’s women responded to a forgettable second quarter with a 41-point second half in rallying to edge Anderson 70-66 in Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference play on Saturday. After a 17-8 second quarter deficit to trail by seven at halftime, the Beavers (8-15, 6-10 HCAC) scored a 19-9 third quarter. Brianna Gillig (New Riegel) […]