BLUFFTON — Bluffton University’s men’s basketball team survived a 31-point, 11-rebound performance from Albion’s Caden Ebeling to knock off the Britons 73-63 in Saturday’s championship game of the Bluffton Holiday Tournament. The Beavers (9-2) had to rally to win it. Trailing 37-32 at halftime, Bluffton blitzed Albion 41-26 in the second half. The Beavers got […]