Blake Hartman has doubled his pleasure. The 11-year-old golfer recorded his second hole-in-one in the last 10 days at the Findlay Country Club, firing an ace on the 165-yard, par-3 17th hole using a 5-wood on Friday. Hartman, a Glenwood Middle School sixth-grader, used a 5-hybrid club to ace Findlay Country Club’s 127-yard No. 12 […]