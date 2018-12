TOLEDO — The Marathon LPGA Classic Presented by Owens Corning & O-I distributed $554,000 to 17 northwest Ohio children’s charities Tuesday as a result of this year’s annual LPGA tournament. The tournament has raised $10.8 million for 180 northwest Ohio children’s charities since its inception in 1984. Awakening Minds Art ($12,000), Findlay Family YMCA ($7,100), […]