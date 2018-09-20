The Courier Sports 

Area Prep Football League Standings

WFIN

Prep Football

League Standings

Blanchard Valley Conference

League Overall PF PA

McComb 2 0 4 0 197 42

Leipsic 2 0 4 0 159 52

Pandora-Gilboa 2 0 4 0 148 19

Arlington 2 0 4 0 148 35

Hopewell-Loudon 1 1 2 2 117 83

Riverdale 1 1 2 2 108 141

North Baltimore 1 1 1 3 93 187

Arcadia 1 1 1 3 77 169

Van Buren 0 2 1 3 85 124

Cory-Rawson 0 2 0 4 73 160

Liberty-Benton 0 2 0 4 52 122

Vanlue 0 2 0 4 52 144

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

League Overall PF PA

Tol. Cent. Catholic 1 0 4 0 177 34

Toledo St. Francis 1 0 3 1 150 77

Toledo Whitmer 1 0 3 1 136 99

Fremont Ross 1 0 2 2 127 107

Toledo St. John’s 0 1 2 2 98 79

Findlay 0 1 1 3 142 126

Oregon Clay 0 1 1 3 92 105

Lima Senior 0 1 1 3 52 152

Northern 10 Conference

League Overall PF PA

Seneca East 1 0 4 0 138 33

Mohawk 1 0 4 0 119 36

Colonel Crawford 1 0 3 1 146 81

Wynford 1 0 3 1 98 58

Carey 0 1 2 2 99 409

Upper Sandusky 0 1 2 2 63 99

Bucyrus 0 1 1 3 78 126

Buckeye Central 0 1 0 4 20 154

Northern Buckeye Conference

League Overall PF PA

Genoa 1 0 4 0 130 53

Otsego 1 0 3 1 153 72

Eastwood 1 0 3 1 126 47

Rossford 1 0 1 3 148 142

Lake 0 1 2 2 97 92

Fostoria Senior 0 1 1 3 68 127

Elmwood 0 1 0 4 45 118

Woodmore 0 1 0 4 42 177

Northwest Conference

League Overall PF PA

Convoy Crestview 1 0 4 0 185 83

Spencerville 1 0 3 1 120 82

Columbus Grove 1 0 2 2 107 96

Ada 1 0 2 2 94 102

Allen East 0 1 1 3 77 112

Delphos Jefferson 0 1 1 3 67 134

Bluffton 0 1 1 3 53 115

Paulding 0 1 0 4 54 142

Northwest Ohio Athletic League

League Overall PF PA

Liberty Center 1 0 4 0 137 23

Archbold 1 0 4 0 110 55

Bryan 1 0 3 1 111 68

Patrick Henry 1 0 1 3 55 96

Evergreen 0 1 2 2 130 74

Swanton 0 1 2 2 66 117

Delta 0 1 2 2 47 94

Wauseon 0 1 1 3 79 119

Western Buckeye League

League Overall PF PA

St. Marys Memorial 3 0 4 0 149 45

Kenton 3 0 3 1 139 85

Celina 2 1 3 1 160 111

Wapakoneta 2 1 3 1 112 47

Elida 2 1 2 2 138 147

Defiance 1 2 2 2 104 129

Ottawa-Glandorf 1 2 2 2 96 118

Van Wert 1 2 2 2 92 121

Lima Shawnee 0 3 1 3 95 76

Lima Bath 0 3 0 4 52 159

Northwest Central Conference

League Overall PF PA

Lima Perry 1 0 3 1 188 94

Waynesfield-Goshen 1 0 3 1 90 51

Sidney Lehman 1 0 2 2 114 89

Riverside 1 0 2 2 69 121

Elgin 0 1 1 3 140 161

Hardin Northern 0 1 1 3 93 162

Upper Scioto Valley 0 1 1 3 70 133

Ridgemont 0 1 1 3 35 208

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

League Overall PF PA

Gibsonburg 1 0 3 1 86 68

Castalia Margaretta 1 0 2 2 124 106

Willard 1 0 2 2 112 137

Sandusky St. Mary’s 1 0 2 2 61 79

Tiffin Calvert 0 1 3 1 157 90

Lakota 0 1 2 2 99 107

Fremont St. Joseph 0 1 2 2 74 104

Danbury 0 1 2 2 70 153

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

League Overall PF PA

Shelby 0 0 3 1 166 77

Oak Harbor 0 0 3 1 107 44

Huron 0 0 3 1 86 68

Vermilion 0 0 2 2 138 85

Port Clinton 0 0 2 2 107 105

Edison 0 0 0 0 0 0

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

League Overall PF PA

Sandusky Senior 0 0 4 0 160 34

Tiffin Columbian 0 0 3 1 108 76

Norwalk Senior 0 0 3 1 107 60

Clyde 0 0 2 2 118 100

Bellevue 0 0 1 3 97 113

Sandusky Perkins 0 0 1 3 91 107

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

League Overall PF PA

Northwood 1 0 3 1 169 108

Hilltop 1 0 2 2 27 126

Cardinal Stritch 1 0 1 3 90 164

Ottawa Hills 1 0 1 3 58 172

Toledo Christian 0 1 1 3 122 120

Edon 0 1 1 3 81 160

Montpelier 0 1 0 4 88 189

Stryker 0 1 0 4 27 212

Midwest Athletic Conference

League Overall PF PA

Marion Local 2 0 4 0 188 21

Coldwater 2 0 4 0 149 82

Anna 2 0 3 1 145 103

St. Henry 1 1 3 1 148 35

Minster 1 1 3 1 121 93

New Bremen 1 1 3 1 101 77

Parkway 1 1 1 3 84 145

Fort Recovery 0 2 2 2 87 76

Delphos St. John’s 0 2 1 3 74 123

Versailles 0 2 1 3 73 111

Northern Lakes League

League Overall PF PA

Anthony Wayne 1 0 4 0 144 55

Springfield 1 0 3 1 160 108

Sylvania Northview 1 0 3 1 93 46

Napoleon 1 0 2 2 77 68

Bowling Green 0 1 2 2 100 74

Sylvania Southview 0 1 1 3 69 124

Perrysburg 0 1 0 4 49 119

Maumee 0 1 0 4 26 116

Ohio Cardinal Conference

League Overall PF PA

West Holmes 1 0 4 0 149 68

Wooster Senior 1 0 2 2 116 113

Lexington 1 0 1 3 80 98

Ashland Senior 0 0 3 1 111 84

Mansfield Senior 0 1 2 2 107 132

Mount Vernon 0 1 2 2 73 86

Mansfield Madison 0 1 1 3 58 111

Toledo City League

League Overall PF PA

Toledo Scott 0 0 4 0 140 75

Toledo Waite 0 0 3 1 83 113

Toledo Start 0 0 1 3 61 92

Toledo Bowsher 0 0 1 3 34 146

Toledo Rogers 0 0 0 4 54 156

Toledo Woodward 0 0 0 4 40 163

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

League Overall PF PA

Marion Pleasant 1 0 4 0 167 42

Clear Fork 1 0 4 0 166 29

Ontario 1 0 3 1 72 67

Buckeye Valley 1 0 1 3 53 92

Galion Senior 0 1 3 1 443 83

North Union 0 1 3 1 180 44

River Valley 0 1 1 3 72 73

Marion Harding 0 1 1 3 42 89

Firelands Conference

League Overall PF PA

South Central 1 0 4 0 146 60

Norwalk St. Paul 1 0 3 1 154 39

Ashland Mapleton 1 0 3 1 146 115

Ashland Crestview 1 0 2 2 75 102

Plymouth 0 1 2 2 124 87

Monroeville 0 1 2 2 123 133

Western Reserve 0 1 0 4 57 162

New London 0 1 0 4 42 176

Green Meadows Conference

League Overall PF PA

Edgerton 1 0 4 0 230 14

Fairview 1 0 3 1 141 77

Hicksville 1 0 2 2 126 97

Wayne Trace 1 0 2 2 100 121

Antwerp 0 1 3 1 120 86

Holgate 0 1 2 2 86 88

Ayersville 0 1 2 2 77 83

Tinora 0 1 0 4 31 123

Other Northwest Ohio

League Overall PF PA

Lima Cent. Cath. 0 0 4 0 164 61

Lucas 0 0 3 1 114 78

Ridgedale 0 0 1 3 52 121

Crestline 0 0 1 3 46 105

Loudonville 0 0 0 2 33 57