Area Prep Football League Standings
Prep Football
League Standings
Blanchard Valley Conference
League Overall PF PA
McComb 2 0 4 0 197 42
Leipsic 2 0 4 0 159 52
Pandora-Gilboa 2 0 4 0 148 19
Arlington 2 0 4 0 148 35
Hopewell-Loudon 1 1 2 2 117 83
Riverdale 1 1 2 2 108 141
North Baltimore 1 1 1 3 93 187
Arcadia 1 1 1 3 77 169
Van Buren 0 2 1 3 85 124
Cory-Rawson 0 2 0 4 73 160
Liberty-Benton 0 2 0 4 52 122
Vanlue 0 2 0 4 52 144
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
League Overall PF PA
Tol. Cent. Catholic 1 0 4 0 177 34
Toledo St. Francis 1 0 3 1 150 77
Toledo Whitmer 1 0 3 1 136 99
Fremont Ross 1 0 2 2 127 107
Toledo St. John’s 0 1 2 2 98 79
Findlay 0 1 1 3 142 126
Oregon Clay 0 1 1 3 92 105
Lima Senior 0 1 1 3 52 152
Northern 10 Conference
League Overall PF PA
Seneca East 1 0 4 0 138 33
Mohawk 1 0 4 0 119 36
Colonel Crawford 1 0 3 1 146 81
Wynford 1 0 3 1 98 58
Carey 0 1 2 2 99 409
Upper Sandusky 0 1 2 2 63 99
Bucyrus 0 1 1 3 78 126
Buckeye Central 0 1 0 4 20 154
Northern Buckeye Conference
League Overall PF PA
Genoa 1 0 4 0 130 53
Otsego 1 0 3 1 153 72
Eastwood 1 0 3 1 126 47
Rossford 1 0 1 3 148 142
Lake 0 1 2 2 97 92
Fostoria Senior 0 1 1 3 68 127
Elmwood 0 1 0 4 45 118
Woodmore 0 1 0 4 42 177
Northwest Conference
League Overall PF PA
Convoy Crestview 1 0 4 0 185 83
Spencerville 1 0 3 1 120 82
Columbus Grove 1 0 2 2 107 96
Ada 1 0 2 2 94 102
Allen East 0 1 1 3 77 112
Delphos Jefferson 0 1 1 3 67 134
Bluffton 0 1 1 3 53 115
Paulding 0 1 0 4 54 142
Northwest Ohio Athletic League
League Overall PF PA
Liberty Center 1 0 4 0 137 23
Archbold 1 0 4 0 110 55
Bryan 1 0 3 1 111 68
Patrick Henry 1 0 1 3 55 96
Evergreen 0 1 2 2 130 74
Swanton 0 1 2 2 66 117
Delta 0 1 2 2 47 94
Wauseon 0 1 1 3 79 119
Western Buckeye League
League Overall PF PA
St. Marys Memorial 3 0 4 0 149 45
Kenton 3 0 3 1 139 85
Celina 2 1 3 1 160 111
Wapakoneta 2 1 3 1 112 47
Elida 2 1 2 2 138 147
Defiance 1 2 2 2 104 129
Ottawa-Glandorf 1 2 2 2 96 118
Van Wert 1 2 2 2 92 121
Lima Shawnee 0 3 1 3 95 76
Lima Bath 0 3 0 4 52 159
Northwest Central Conference
League Overall PF PA
Lima Perry 1 0 3 1 188 94
Waynesfield-Goshen 1 0 3 1 90 51
Sidney Lehman 1 0 2 2 114 89
Riverside 1 0 2 2 69 121
Elgin 0 1 1 3 140 161
Hardin Northern 0 1 1 3 93 162
Upper Scioto Valley 0 1 1 3 70 133
Ridgemont 0 1 1 3 35 208
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
League Overall PF PA
Gibsonburg 1 0 3 1 86 68
Castalia Margaretta 1 0 2 2 124 106
Willard 1 0 2 2 112 137
Sandusky St. Mary’s 1 0 2 2 61 79
Tiffin Calvert 0 1 3 1 157 90
Lakota 0 1 2 2 99 107
Fremont St. Joseph 0 1 2 2 74 104
Danbury 0 1 2 2 70 153
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
League Overall PF PA
Shelby 0 0 3 1 166 77
Oak Harbor 0 0 3 1 107 44
Huron 0 0 3 1 86 68
Vermilion 0 0 2 2 138 85
Port Clinton 0 0 2 2 107 105
Edison 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
League Overall PF PA
Sandusky Senior 0 0 4 0 160 34
Tiffin Columbian 0 0 3 1 108 76
Norwalk Senior 0 0 3 1 107 60
Clyde 0 0 2 2 118 100
Bellevue 0 0 1 3 97 113
Sandusky Perkins 0 0 1 3 91 107
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
League Overall PF PA
Northwood 1 0 3 1 169 108
Hilltop 1 0 2 2 27 126
Cardinal Stritch 1 0 1 3 90 164
Ottawa Hills 1 0 1 3 58 172
Toledo Christian 0 1 1 3 122 120
Edon 0 1 1 3 81 160
Montpelier 0 1 0 4 88 189
Stryker 0 1 0 4 27 212
Midwest Athletic Conference
League Overall PF PA
Marion Local 2 0 4 0 188 21
Coldwater 2 0 4 0 149 82
Anna 2 0 3 1 145 103
St. Henry 1 1 3 1 148 35
Minster 1 1 3 1 121 93
New Bremen 1 1 3 1 101 77
Parkway 1 1 1 3 84 145
Fort Recovery 0 2 2 2 87 76
Delphos St. John’s 0 2 1 3 74 123
Versailles 0 2 1 3 73 111
Northern Lakes League
League Overall PF PA
Anthony Wayne 1 0 4 0 144 55
Springfield 1 0 3 1 160 108
Sylvania Northview 1 0 3 1 93 46
Napoleon 1 0 2 2 77 68
Bowling Green 0 1 2 2 100 74
Sylvania Southview 0 1 1 3 69 124
Perrysburg 0 1 0 4 49 119
Maumee 0 1 0 4 26 116
Ohio Cardinal Conference
League Overall PF PA
West Holmes 1 0 4 0 149 68
Wooster Senior 1 0 2 2 116 113
Lexington 1 0 1 3 80 98
Ashland Senior 0 0 3 1 111 84
Mansfield Senior 0 1 2 2 107 132
Mount Vernon 0 1 2 2 73 86
Mansfield Madison 0 1 1 3 58 111
Toledo City League
League Overall PF PA
Toledo Scott 0 0 4 0 140 75
Toledo Waite 0 0 3 1 83 113
Toledo Start 0 0 1 3 61 92
Toledo Bowsher 0 0 1 3 34 146
Toledo Rogers 0 0 0 4 54 156
Toledo Woodward 0 0 0 4 40 163
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
League Overall PF PA
Marion Pleasant 1 0 4 0 167 42
Clear Fork 1 0 4 0 166 29
Ontario 1 0 3 1 72 67
Buckeye Valley 1 0 1 3 53 92
Galion Senior 0 1 3 1 443 83
North Union 0 1 3 1 180 44
River Valley 0 1 1 3 72 73
Marion Harding 0 1 1 3 42 89
Firelands Conference
League Overall PF PA
South Central 1 0 4 0 146 60
Norwalk St. Paul 1 0 3 1 154 39
Ashland Mapleton 1 0 3 1 146 115
Ashland Crestview 1 0 2 2 75 102
Plymouth 0 1 2 2 124 87
Monroeville 0 1 2 2 123 133
Western Reserve 0 1 0 4 57 162
New London 0 1 0 4 42 176
Green Meadows Conference
League Overall PF PA
Edgerton 1 0 4 0 230 14
Fairview 1 0 3 1 141 77
Hicksville 1 0 2 2 126 97
Wayne Trace 1 0 2 2 100 121
Antwerp 0 1 3 1 120 86
Holgate 0 1 2 2 86 88
Ayersville 0 1 2 2 77 83
Tinora 0 1 0 4 31 123
Other Northwest Ohio
League Overall PF PA
Lima Cent. Cath. 0 0 4 0 164 61
Lucas 0 0 3 1 114 78
Ridgedale 0 0 1 3 52 121
Crestline 0 0 1 3 46 105
Loudonville 0 0 0 2 33 57