ADA — Carson Houck went for a game-high 25 points as Cory-Rawson edged out Ada 51-44 for a nonleague boys basketball win Wednesday night. Kyle Schultz added 14 points for the Hornets (2-3) who shot 50 percent (19 of 38) from the field. Cory-Rawson led just 36-34 at the end of the third quarter before […]