BLOOMDALE — Jonathan Duvall stuffed the stat sheet and spearheaded Elmwood’s attack en route to a 53-39 Northern Buckeye Conference boys basketball win over Rossford in the league opener on Friday. Duvall, who did not make a 2-pointer, led the Royals (2-1, 1-0 NBC) in scoring with 16 points, including a game-high 10 free throws. […]