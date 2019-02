OTTAWA — Ottawa-Glandorf got off to a fast start Friday night as the Titans rolled to an easy 76-54 Western Buckeye League win against Defiance. With the win, Ottawa-Glandorf improved to 13-2 overall and 6-0 to stay atop the WBL. Defiance fell to 10-5 and 3-3. Ottawa-Glandorf, which was 12 of 21 from 3-point range, […]