By SHANNON DOVE STAFF WRITER TIFFIN — After digging itself into an 18-point hole Friday, Fostoria High School’s basketball team rallied to overtake Tiffin Columbian late in the fourth quarter, only to have the Tornadoes force overtime and eventually claim a 73-68 nonleague win. L.J. Reeves scored 18 points to lead Columbian (1-3) to its […]