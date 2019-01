KANSAS — Bryce Hohman, Chris Acree and Nick Reinhart combined for 52 of New Riegel’s 63 points as the Blue Jackets topped Lakota 63-50 in Tuesday’s Sandusky Bay Conference River division game. Hohman paced New Riegel (5-6, 4-4 SBC River) with a game-high 19 points, while Chris Acree buried six 3-pointers for 18 points. Nick […]