KANSAS — Hopewell-Loudon’s Jordyn Jury scored a game-high 20 points and also grabbed five rebounds as the Chieftains got by Lakota 64-41 for a nonleague boys basketball win Tuesday. Travis Milligan added 17 points as the Chieftains improved to 4-0 overall. Jalen Cofer had eight points while Braden Schaser had seven points for the Raiders […]