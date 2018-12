Liberty-Benton outscored Rossford 21-14 in the fourth quarter to pull out a 68-63 nonleague boys basketball victory on Saturday night. Josh Reindel scored 20 points and had six rebounds while Ben Spiess added 17 points for the Eagles (1-0). Ethan DeWese drained four 3-pointers en route to a game-high 27 points as Rossford (0-2) finished […]