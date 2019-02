McCOMB — Jamal Whiteside made six 3-pointers and finished with 27 points as Lima Perry wrapped up the regular season with a 72-44 nonconference win at McComb. Tyler Durfey had 17 points and Tanner Schroeder 10 for McComb (9-11). Tristan Sherick had a team-best eight rebounds for the Panthers. Will Knight added 16 points for […]