HOPEWELL-LOUDON 66 CORY-RAWSON 43 RAWSON — Jordyn Jury scored a game-high 21 points with eight assists to power as Hopewell-Loudon remained in a tie for first place in the Blanchard Valley Conference with a 66-43 win against Cory-Rawson. Hopewell-Loudon (8-4 overall, 4-1 BVC) is locked in a five-way tie atop the conference with Arlington, Riverdale, […]