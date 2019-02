SYCAMORE — Zach Hayman scored 24 points Thursday to become Mohawk’s all-time leading scorer as the state-ranked Warriors doubled up Buckeye Central 76-38 in a Northern 10 Conference boys game. Hayman, who finished the game with 1,101 career points, broke a 56-year-old school record. George Amlin scored 1,097 points from 1960-63. Austin Tusing added 15 […]