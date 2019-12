Logan Boes led the way with 20 points Friday as Arcadia held off Liberty-Benton 55-54 in a Blanchard Valley Conference boys basketball game. It is Arcadia’s first league victory over Liberty-Benton since Jan. 13, 1989. Dom Guillen scored 12 points for Arcadia (3-1, 1-0 BVC), and Hayden Rader had eight points with six rebounds, four […]