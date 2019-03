BLUFFTON — Jaret Vermillion had 18 points, Jacob Russell grabbed seven rebounds and Arlington outlasted Patrick Henry 54-51 in double-overtime Friday in a Division IV district quarterfinal at Bluffton University. The top-seeded Red Devils (18-5) will play Riverdale, a 50-28 victor over Leipsic, at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday at Findlay High School in the district semifinals. […]