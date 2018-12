BLUFFTON — Bluffton’s Mason Soper scored a game-high 19 points as the Pirates topped Arlington 58-51 to win their fifth straight Bluffton McDonald’s Holiday Tournament title. Luke Denecker added eight points for the Pirates (8-0) and was named to the all-tournament team along with teammate Jared Piercefield, Arlington’s Ryan Metzger and Ivan Berry, Cory-Rawson’s Tommy […]