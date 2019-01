OTTAWA — Ottawa-Glandorf knocked in 11 3-pointers and only committed four turnovers in defeating unbeaten Bluffton 76-55 in a nonleague boys basketball game Saturday night. Both teams are 8-1 overall. Ben Westrick scored a game-high 23 points while Owen Hiegel added 18 points for O-G. Jared Piercefield scored 20 points and Luke Denecker tallied 18 […]