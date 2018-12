ST. MARYS — Owen Hiegel scored a game-high 20 points to lead four Ottawa-Glandorf scorers in double figures as the Titans routed St. Marys Memorial 77-47 in their Western Buckeye League boys basketball opener on Friday. Carter Heringhaus made five 3-pointers en route to 17 points while Ethan White and Ben Westrick (12 rebounds) each […]