OTTAWA — Lexington’s Cade Stover scored a game-high 19 points as the Minutemen edged state-ranked Ottawa-Glandorf 52-50 in a nonleague boys basketball game Saturday night. Stover, the 2018 Ohio Mr. Football and Ohio State University football signee, had seven field goals, one 3-pointer and two free throws for the Minutemen (14-4). Ethan White had 14 […]