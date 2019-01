OTTOVILLE — Josh Thorbahn buried more than half of Ottoville’s field goals and carried the Big Green to a 67-56 win over Pandora-Gilboa in Putnam County League action on Saturday. Thorbahn pumped in a game-high 30 points and added five rebounds with three assists for Ottoville (10-3, 1-1 PCL). Fellow sophomore Ryan Suever knocked down […]