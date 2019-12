PANDORA — Pandora-Gilboa outscored Kalida 5-4 in the second overtime on Tuesday as the Rockets outlasted the Wildcats 41-40 in a Putnam County League boys basketball game. Walker Macke poured in a game-high 24 points for P-G (2-1, 1-0 PCL). Ryan Johnson added eight points, including a 3-pointer in double overtime. Jayce Horstman had 13 […]