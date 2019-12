SYCAMORE — Riverdale’s Brock Davis went for a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds as the Falcons edged Mohawk 54-51 in a nonleague boys basketball game Tuesday. Coby Miller hit three 3-pointers for nine points and added 10 rebounds for the Falcons (1-1), who held a 34-21 edge in the middle two quarters. Landen […]