BELLEVUE — Mason Vent scored a game-high 24 points to lead Upper Sandusky to an easy 63-44 nonconference boys basketball win over Bellevue Monday night. Upper Sandusky (16-5) racked up a 19-7 first-quarter lead and outscored the Redmen (6-15) in every quarter the rest of the way. Trevor Clifford chipped in 10 points for the […]