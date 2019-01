WAPAKONETA — Mason Soper scored all of his team-high 17 points in the second half, but Bluffton’s halftime lead was eliminated by Wapakoneta’s 38-point second half and the Pirates fell 61-54 in Tuesday’s nonleague boys basketball game. Soper scored 13 of Bluffton’s 18 fourth-quarter points and he was supported by Luke Denecker’s 14 points and […]