UPPER SANDUSKY — Terry Baldridge sank 14 of 17 free throws on his way to a 27-point opening night Friday to propel Willard to a 64-59 nonconference boys basketball victory over Upper Sandusky. The Crimson Flashes were 21 of 31 at the free throw line, while Upper Sandusky was just 8 of 10. Cooper Parrott […]