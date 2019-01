ROSSFORD — Mason Lentz led Elmwood in points and rebounds and spearheaded the Royals’ comeback to claim a 47-45 Northern Buckeye Conference win over Rossford on Friday. Lentz scored 15 with seven rebounds for Elmwood (9-4, 6-2 NBC), which outscored the Bulldogs 19-14 in the fourth quarter. Josiah Childress added 10 points and Jonathan Duvall […]