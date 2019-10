PERRYSBURG — Findlay High’s Aidan Copeland scored the game-winning goal with 9:35 left in double overtime to lift the Trojans past Perrysburg 2-1 in a Division I district boys soccer quarterfinal game Thursday. Findlay (9-6-3), the No. 5 seed, will meet top seed and state-ranked Anthony Wayne (14-1-3) in the district semifinals at 7 p.m. […]