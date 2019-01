By BRANDON SHRIDER Staff Writer VAN BUREN — Connor Ohlrich and Nick McCracken are Van Buren’s leading scorers averaging nearly a combined 25 points per game. Hopewell-Loudon coach Roger Jury entered Tuesday’s first-place Blanchard Valley Conference battle with all intentions of controlling the duo — especially Ohlrich. The 6-foot-4 senior, who averages a team-high 13.3 […]