BASCOM — Winless Pandora-Gilboa outscored unbeaten Hopewell-Loudon by 14 in the middle two quarters and held on for a 46-40 Blanchard Valley Conference win on Friday. Austin Niese made one bucket in each quarter, including a 3-pointer in each of the first three frames, in scoring a team-high 11 points for the Rockets (2-2, 1-2 […]