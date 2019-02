MOUNT BLANCHARD — Kyle Rumschlag hit the winning layup with 18 seconds left off an assist from Jordyn Jury as Hopewell-Loudon defeated Riverdale 48-47 in Friday’s Blanchard Valley Conference game. Jury had a game-high 18 points, and Rumschlag and Travis Milligan each scored 10 points as Hopewell-Loudon improved to 13-9 overall and 6-5 in the […]