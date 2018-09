RAWSON — North Baltimore missed a 20-yard field goal attempt with 6.9 seconds remaining, leaving Cory-Rawson with a 40-39 victory Friday night in a Blanchard Valley Conference game. The Tigers’ miss came after the Hornets’ Kyle Schultz connected on a 33-yard field goal, which held up to raise Cory-Rawson’s record to 2-4 overall and 2-2 […]