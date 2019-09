LEIPSIC — Cole Williamson accounted for three touchdowns and unbeaten Leipsic used a strong running game to post a 54-14 Blanchard Valley Conference victory over Arcadia. Leipsic, now 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the BVC, built a 27-7 halftime lead and netted 319 yards rushing on the night. Williamson, who had 68 yards rushing on […]