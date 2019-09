VANLUE — Xavier Temple ran 43 times for 258 yards and four touchdowns Friday as Vanlue opened the season with back-to-back victories, downing Ridgedale 34-14 in a nonconference encounter. The Wildcats, 2-0 for the first time since 2010, will open Blanchard Valley Conference play next Friday by hosting Leipsic. Vanlue broke from a 14-14 halftime […]