VANLUE — Emma Biller led Vanlue in points, rebounds, assists and steals while carrying the Wildcats to a 34-27 Blanchard Valley Conference win over Riverdale on Thursday. Biller, who was the game’s only player to score in double figures, poured in 14 points, outrebounded Riverdale herself — 22-21 — and led Vanlue (3-3, 1-2 BVC) […]