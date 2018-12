NORTH BALTIMORE — North Baltimore rallied, outscoring McComb 19-13 in the fourth quarter for a 59-56 come-from-behind win Thursday over Blanchard Valley Conference rival McComb. Alivia Light popped in a game-high 24 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead North Baltimore (2-2, 2-0 BVC). Leah Lee added 13 points for the Tigers, who hit just […]