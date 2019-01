BASCOM — Claire Rigel poured in a game-high 14 and Peyton Henry chipped in a double-double as Leipsic down Hopewell-Loudon 43-34 in Thursday’s Blanchard Valley Conference game. The Vikings, who are the third BVC school to reach six conference wins, improved to 10-4 and 6-1 in the league. Liberty-Benton remains atop the conference at 7-0 […]